Cork throwback bar bringing the party back after two year hiatus

ONE of Cork’s best throwback bars, Popscene, reopened last Friday after a two-year hiatus, encouraging Corkonians to dig out the lederhosen and dust off their dancing shoes.

Popscene, the city’s premier ’80s/’90s bar, came back with a bang last Friday as people came from across the Rebel County to party like it was 1999.

Cork’s only throwback bar, located on the ground floor of the Voodoo Rooms complex on Oliver Plunkett Street, officially reopened last weekend after a two-year absence and promises to bring the party back to Leeside.

Popscene opened in November 2019 creating 20 full- and part-time jobs, representing a six-figure sum investment.

Popscene director Stephen Forde Jnr said the people of Cork took Popscene to their hearts when it opened.

Stephen Forde, Manager, Popscene.

“When we launched Popscene in November 2019, it was very well received by the people of Cork, especially those who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s,” he explained.

“Group bookings for hens, corporate parties, and reunions were flying in and the cocktail menu went down a treat, especially the good old ‘Fat Frog Fishbowl’.

“The themed décor welcomed visitors back to the heyday of their youth while keeping things classy,” he added.

The popular venue was closed for the past two years but came back with a bang on Friday.

Popscene pays homage to the glory days of ’80s and ’90s music and, with themed décor like giant rubik’s cube tables, red leather and pink neon, it is a solid choice for a night on the tiles, with private karaoke booths also available to belt out your favourite power ballad classics and a black and white vintage dancefloor to bust a move or two.

Popscene also has you covered on the photo front with novelty photo booths to capture your favourite moments with your favourite people.

On the grand re-opening, Stephen said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors at Popscene again.

"We’ve had so many queries asking when we were reopening again and it’s great to be in a position to finally do it. We’re looking forward to seeing some old and new faces.”

With summer just around the corner, Popscene’s doors are opening just in time for those summer nights out and offers a great option for those looking for a venue to go out.

The venue also offers a great place for staff parties, hens, stags, birthday parties, and any other celebrations as well as your regular night out hot-spot.

Popscene opens on Friday and Saturday from 8pm ’til late and will host an official relaunch event in May.

Stephen explained: “We are looking forward to our relaunch event towards the end of May with more details to come on that soon, but for now, Cork’s only themed bar dedicated to celebrating the best of the ’80s and ’90s, is now open from 8pm to late every Friday and Saturday where you can relive your glory days and dance like it’s 1999.”