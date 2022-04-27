Cyclist taken to hospital following collision in Cork

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 17:32

The two vehicle collision occurred between a car and a bicycle.
The two-vehicle collision occurred between a car and a bicycle. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment following a collision with a car in the city centre this morning.

The incident which took place on the Lough Road, occurred at 9am on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred between a car and a bicycle.

One male cyclist was taken to hospital from the collision and Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson said:  "One male (Cyclist) was taken to Cork University Hospital.

"Road remains open, investigations are ongoing."

