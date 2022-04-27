Cork hotel group gives a day's paid leave to staff who volunteer

A Cork hotel group has announced a day’s paid leave for all of its employees who engage in charity work.

The Trigon Hotels group, which owns Cork’s Metropole Hotel, the Cork International Hotel, and the Cork Airport Hotel, is set to give a paid charity day to all of its employees.

The company’s managing director, Aaron Mansworth, said the initiative was designed to encourage employees to give back to good causes in their area.

The announcement coincides with National Workplace Wellbeing Day, which is dedicated to employee health and wellbeing, and which takes place this Friday, 29 April.

Employees of the Trigon Hotels group select a charity of choice each year and work on a voluntary basis to organise events, fundraise and raise awareness for the local charity.

The Cope Foundation and Ability@Work is the hotel group’s charity partner for 2021 and 2022.

Mr Mansworth said the health and well-being of the group’s employees was extremely important to Trigon Hotels, and the group also wished to make a difference in the local community.

“Giving back and volunteering is extremely rewarding and benefits everyone,” he said.

“All of our time is precious, especially when you are juggling family and other commitments, which is why we want to make volunteering accessible to all of our team members.

“Your time is one of the greatest gifts that you can give, and I hope that the paid charity day will encourage all our team members to get involved in a charity that’s close to their heart,” Mr Mansworth said.

Kathleen Linehan, strategic HR director said that volunteering and giving to charity was a great way to keep employees motivated and happy.

“Our team members have wonderful skills and talents and we are helping out by contributing the time. Cope Foundation is our charity of choice this year and I hope they will benefit from this initiative,” she said.