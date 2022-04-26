Former Cork model agent’s art collective to donate proceeds to refugees

A FORMER Cork model agent who rubbed shoulders with everyone from Naomi Campbell to Christy Turlington is parting with his most prized artwork in a bid to secure accommodation for Ukrainian refugees crossing the border near his home in Warsaw.

Ed Jordan previously owned Profile Model Agency which, at the time, was known for being the most successful Irish business of its kind outside of Dublin. His success reached new heights when he had the opportunity to work with stars like Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell at a fashion show at the Point Depot in the 90s. Nonetheless, the artist said he wanted to pursue a life with more meaning.

This eventually led to his decision to work with children in Belarus who had profound special needs in 1996. Now living in Warsaw, Ed is doing everything in his power to help displaced Ukrainian refugees. This comes years after he set up art therapy centres in institutions in Belarus as part of his humanitarian work.

The former psychiatric nurse previously sold 120 paintings during his three-year art residency at the InterContinental Hotel in Warsaw. Last year saw him join forces with fellow artists to form the Has#tag Artists Collective. They have now decided to contribute 100% of sales to fund accommodation for displaced refugees.

The appeal has a special focus on refugee mothers arriving in Warsaw from Ukraine with children who are vulnerable or living with disabilities. It sees refugees meet with volunteers at railway stations in Warsaw before they are accompanied to a hotel with a pre-booked family room. Each room has been pre-paid for with funds from the Has#tag Art Collective paintings.

Ed described the trauma facing refugees where he lives.

“If your apartment was blown to smithereens and you can’t afford to rebuild it, there is nothing to go back to,” he said.

“People are in limbo and can’t spend the next 10 years having their child lying next to them on a camp bed.”

Mr Jordan spoke of the palpable fear among the Polish community.

“One man in his 30s asked me if I could take his wife and one-year-old daughter to Ireland if anything happened to him,” he said.

He appealed to Corkonians for donations to the art collective.

“As I am selling the art directly, purchasers are bypassing the gallery’s 40% commission, making the paintings more reasonably priced,” he said.

“Painting prices begin at €40 and each painting is framed and dispatched by courier ready to hang on arrival at their destination five to seven days later and not in a tube needing to be framed at extra cost to the purchaser.

"Some of my colleagues here in Warsaw have also donated some paintings to the appeal, with funds raised going directly to the emergency accommodation appeal.”

Anyone wishing to donate can email edjordan.ceann@gmail.com or hashtagartcollective.eu@gmail.com.