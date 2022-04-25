Cork Opposition TD echoes call for general election to be held this year

A Cork Opposition TD has echoed calls for a general election to be held at the end of the year, describing the current coalition as “a tired government that are out of ideas”.

Under a coalition deal that saw Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party form a government in 2020, Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is due to return to the role of Taoiseach in December.

However, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he believes “a new government, not just a new Taoiseach” is needed.

“In just over six months the Taoiseach is due to change.

“The truth is that we need a new government, not just a new Taoiseach.

“We have a tired government that are out of ideas, they are not delivering and on every front they are too slow to act and are always playing catch up.

“We need a radical new start on housing, in particular. It is increasingly clear we need a completely new approach that leaves no one behind,” he told The Echo.

Mr Ó Laoghaire's comments come in the wake of an interview on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland show during which Sinn Féin TD for Donegal South West Pearse Doherty called for a general election to be held this year.

“In our view, in relation to what will happen at the end of the year in terms of a rotation in Taoiseach, there shouldn't be any rotation.

“There should be a general election and let the people decide who should be the Taoiseach of this State," Mr Doherty said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is currently under investigation for disclosing a confidential document to a friend while he was Taoiseach in 2019, and a decision on whether he should face charges may not be made before his reinstatement to the role.

Mr Doherty said it is up to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) “to decide whether a crime has been committed and whether they have the necessary threshold to look at prosecution, if indeed a crime has been committed”.

He added:

"But what we do know is that Leo Varadkar leaked this document – he has admitted to that.

"What we do know is that he went to lengths to ensure that that document got to his friend, he had that document couriered to the government jet.

"He didn't send it to the offices of the NAGP (National Association of General Practitioners), which are across the street from the Dáil, he sent it to his private address.

"We do know that the text messages which looked at the process to give his friend that document were deleted from his mobile phone.

"Those messages were deleted, however, earlier messages to Maitiú Ó Tuathail still were on his mobile phone, so we do know he gave confidential information, which was valuable information to that organisation at the time, to his friend, and on that basis, Leo Varadkar should not have remained in office.”