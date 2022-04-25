Cork hospitality group announces 60 jobs with investment of €4m in new bar

Cork hospitality operator, The Emporium Company has launched their plans to open a new €4 million bar in Carrigaline later this summer.

They are also now actively recruiting for staff across all positions over the next number of weeks.

Mabel Lane will be the fourth addition to The Emporium Company’s family of bars that have each become firm favourites in their respective localities.

The other assets are The Castle and Yard in Glanmire, JJ Coppingers in Midleton and Tradehouse Central in Ballincollig.

Pictured on site at The Emporium Company’s new bar Mabel Lane on Main Street Carrigaline, Co. Cork were, James Jeffrey, Marketing Manager, at The Emporium Company, Kevin Reddy, Rose Construction and James Dullea, Operations Manager at The Emporium Company. The bar will open later this summer and are currently recruiting for 60 jobs across all positions. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The new bar promises to bring "an upscale neighbourhood feel with good food, classic cocktails, live music and good vibes to the heart of Carrigaline".

It will replace the former ‘O’ Cogáin’s’ pub on Main Street Carrigaline.

Speaking ahead of the opening of Mabel Lane about their ongoing recruitment process, Group Manager at The Emporium Company, James Dullea said: “We are delighted with the progress made on site so far and are very excited to open our doors in June. We are now moving forward with our next phase which is the recruitment of staff.

“Our strategy from day one has been to bring a city-type bar experience to the suburbs, as we have successfully done with our other bars across the group.

Pictured on site at The Emporium Company’s new bar Mabel Lane on Main Street Carrigaline, Co. Cork were, James Dullea, Operations Manager at The Emporium Company, James Jeffrey, Marketing Manager, at The Emporium Company and Kevin Reddy, Rose Construction. The bar will open later this summer and are currently recruiting for 60 jobs across all positions. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"Carrigaline was a natural progression for us after Glanmire, Ballincollig and Midleton, due to its population, large hinterland and the amount of development going on in the area. We have seen that there is a huge market for a high-quality bar and food offering outside of Cork City and this is what we have heavily focused on since we began acquiring assets,” he added.

“We are really keen to build a community hub in Carrigaline – where good food and drinks are on offer, and where locals feel comfortable enough to pull up a chair, enjoy the best food in town and relax with a glass or two.

"We hire people who enjoy making their customers happy and we endeavour to deliver a best-in-class hospitality experience across all of our bars,” Mr Dullea concluded.

With the building’s reconstruction well underway by Rose Construction, the building design was the brainchild of Cork firm, Yelland Architects.

Pictured on site at The Emporium Company’s new bar Mabel Lane on Main Street Carrigaline, Co. Cork were, James Jeffrey, Marketing Manager, at The Emporium Company, Kevin Reddy, Rose Construction and James Dullea, Operations Manager at The Emporium Company. The bar will open later this summer and are currently recruiting for 60 jobs across all positions. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Paul Haffey Design worked with the Emporium team on the bar’s stylish and contemporary interiors.

In operation since 2016, The Emporium Company was founded by Cork men, Ronan Murphy, Rory O’Doherty, Derek Walshe and Jim McCarthy. They continue to play an active role in the business and the group currently employs 120 staff.

Mabel Lane, set to open in June 2022, will provide a further 60 jobs to the local economy, bringing their total staff across the group to 180. Those interested in applying for a position can visit www.mabellane.ie.