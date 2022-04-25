Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 09:47

Cork traffic latest: Jack Lynch Tunnel fully reopened following incident 

In what has become a regular occurrence in recent weeks, commuters in Cork faced disruption at the Jack Lynch Tunnel this morning because of an over-height vehicle. 
Echo reporter

LATEST: The Motorway Traffic Control Centre of Transport Infrastructure Ireland has said the over-height vehicle incident reported at the Jack Lynch Tunnel has been cleared and all lanes are full reopened. 

EARLIER: In what has become a regular occurrence in recent weeks, commuters in Cork face disruption at the Jack Lynch Tunnel this morning because of an over-height vehicle. 

"There has been an incident with an over height vehicle approaching the Jack Lynch Tunnel on the N40 southbound," the Dunkettle Interchange social media account reported shortly before 8.30 this morning. 

"Motorists should approach with caution. 

"Motorists should use the N8 (Lower Glanmire Road) if possible as an alternative." 

The same issue was reported on a number of separate occasions last week and earlier this month. 

The Dunkettle Interchange account has also reminded motorists that the new free flow link road between the N25 eastbound and the M8 northbound is open to traffic. 

"Motorists are urged to exercise particular caution as the new road layout becomes established over the coming days."

