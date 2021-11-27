Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 16:46

Watch: Cork kids perform alongside Ed Sheeran on Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy during the opening sequence for the RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show 2021. Picture Andres Poveda

Cork children were among those who were lucky enough to perform alongside global superstar Ed Sheeran on the Late Late Toy Show last night.

The Shivers and Bad Habits singer appeared unexpectedly from backstage to perform Leave Your Life alongside the Toy Show choir, which featured children from Cork.

Music Generation Cork City posted on social media to congratulate some of the children who took part.

"Massive congratulations to Coben, Jamie, Emily, Jay, Mia and Evan - you performed with Ed Sheeran guys!!! Omg!! 

"Thanks to all the team in RTÉ for making this happen & to our own team, especially GMCBeats and Seán D. for supporting the group. 

"Thanks to Ber & Finbarr in Greenmount NS and all the The Kabin Studio Cork crew."

Watch the clip below:

Coben and Jamie also got to play a doodling game with Ed and host Ryan Tubridy later in the show.

