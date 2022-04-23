Nostalgia: Almost 100 years later Cork's Shakey Bridge hasn't lost its charm

CORK'S Shakey Bridge hit the headlines this week as the much-loved landmark was the subject of the latest video published by popular British YouTuber, Tom Scott, whose channel has almost five million subscribers.

Historic picture of Daly's Bridge at Sunday's Well.

Best known for his concise educational videos on a range of topics, Scott has produced an informative video on the bridge formally known as Daly's Bridge, delving into the history of the structure and its recent renovation.

The video, entitled The Bridge that must Legally Wobble, features stunning drone footage of the beloved bridge in addition to comments from local historian and Independent Cork city councillor, Kieran McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy explains the fascinating history of the bridge, picked from a bridge catalogue in the 1920s and partly funded by a generous donation from local businessman, James Daly, who the bridge is named after.

Speaking in relation to the success of the trending video which has clocked up close to two million views on YouTube, Mr McCarthy said it has been wonderful to see the increased international recognition "for one of Cork's loved heritage pieces".

He said it was a pleasure to meet Tom Scott and to be featured in the video which captured the essence of the bridge's appeal.

"It's great to meet someone who is also searching for the hook to bring people into what could be a small story within the context of a local region. "His focus is important on the shake of Daly's Bridge and what it means to local people - that sometimes the small things, such as bouncing on a bridge across the decades and generations - are the big things which create a strong sense of place," he continued.

The Shakey Bridge. Picture: Richard Mills.

Mr McCarthy also said he hoped the video may give a boost to local tourism.

"The views on YouTube are currently closing in on two million - if only a very small percentage came to Cork, it would be a boost for tourism in Cork city.

"Tom noted to me that some of the sites he has previously compiled pieces on have had a good boost in tourism numbers," Mr McCarthy told The Echo.

People diving off the Shakey Bridge in 2006. Picture: Cillian Kelly

Completed in 1926 and opened in 1927, the Shakey Bridge was constructed by the London-based David Rowell & Company of Westminster in London to the specification of Stephen W. Farrington, the then Cork City Engineer.

Built to replace an old ferry crossing at the location, the residents of Sunday's Well had lobbied for 19 years to see the construction of the bridge after the ferry went out of business in the first decade of the 1900s.

In the new video, Scott tests out the bridge to experience its signature wobble for himself and also explains the process to repair the bridge which, in 2017, was found to require immediate repairs.

"It is great that Tom has brought international attention to the importance of why the regeneration of structures such as the Shakey Bridge should be acknowledged - the investment in the past by James Daly, the investment in the present by Cork City Council and the National Transport Authority and the recent attention to detail by the engineers who worked on it," Mr McCarthy said.