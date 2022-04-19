Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 11:40

WATCH: British YouTuber with almost five million subscribers makes video about Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge

The video, entitled 'The Bridge that must Legally Wobble', features stunning drone footage of the beloved bridge in addition to comments from local historian and Independent Cork city councillor, Kieran McCarthy. 
A popular British YouTuber whose channel has almost five million subscribers has published a video about Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge delving into the history of the bridge and its recent renovation. Picture: IStructE

Amy Nolan

A popular British YouTuber whose channel has almost five million subscribers has published a video about Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge delving into the history of the bridge and its recent renovation. 

Tom Scott, best known for his concise educational videos on a range of topics, has produced an informative video on the bridge formally known as Daly's Bridge.

Mr McCarthy explains the fascinating history of the bridge, picked from a bridge catalogue in the 1920s and partly funded by a generous donation from local businessman, James Daly. 

In the video, Scott tests out the bride to experience the signature wobble for himself and also explains the process to repair the bridge which, in 2017, was found to require immediate repairs. 

The video, published yesterday, has already amassed more than 1.2m views and is trending 27th on YouTube. 


