'We got to know Micheál the man': Taoiseach appears on Two Norries Podcast

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is the guest on the latest installment of the Two Norries Podcast, something he has described as “a huge honour”.

Over the course of a half-hour interview, Mr Martin discusses his early childhood in 1960s Cork, his parents’ lives in an Ireland now vanished, and his love of sport.

The Taoiseach speaks about how the Troubles in the North drew him into politics, about his passion and belief in early education, how his wife is his rock and how walking, working and his family helped him though tragedies in his own life.

Mr Martin is the latest person to appear on the Two Norries podcast, an online series which began in June 2020 and which has, over the course of 80 plus episodes, built a reputation for insightful, empathetic interviews with a strong social conscience.

The Two Norries are James Leonard and Timmy Long — two Hollyhill men who have come through addiction and imprisonment and rebuilt their lives.

Speaking to The Echo about the interview with the Taoiseach, Mr Leonard said they had been anxious to talk to the person rather than the politician.

“Party politics were left outside the door and we got to know Micheál the man, and we had a conversation full of sport, history, and family.”

Mr Long said it had been good of the Taoiseach to take the time to give them the interview, and he hoped that people would find their conversation revealing of the human being behind the position.

“I thought it was great to get an opportunity to talk to the Taoiseach on a one-to-one basis and to get to know him as a family man, a Cork man, and a GAA supporter.

“We had a bit of craic with him too,” he said.

The Two Norries Podcast, which regularly tops 20,000 listeners, recently signed a distribution deal with leading podcast platform Acast, and past guests have included John Creedon, Senator Lynn Ruane, Dr Sharon Lambert, Don O’Leary, Philly McMahon, and Caitríona Twomey.

James Leonard is team leader with the Cork City South Drug and Alcohol Service, and Timmy Long owns construction firm Revive Me, in addition to the Revive Me Car Wash and Valeting on the Marina Industrial Estate.

The Two Norries Podcast with Taoiseach Micheál Martin is available online from today, Saturday January 15.