Plans for large-scale strategic housing development in Cork refused 

PERMISSION has been refused for a large-scale strategic housing development (SHD) in Glounthaune.

Bluescape Limited had applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission to construct 289 residential units - 201 houses and 88 apartments and a childcare facility at Lackenroe and Johnstown in Glounthaune.

The 289 units were to be divided into 201 houses, 24 apartments and 64 duplexes.

Of the 201 houses, eight were to be detached and 66 were to be semi-detached. The 127 town houses comprised of two beds, three bed and four beds.

Of the 24 apartments, 14 were to be one bed, seven two-bed and three three-bed apartments.

Of the 64 duplexes, 27 were one bed, 32 were two-bed and five three-bed duplexes.

The proposed development also included plans for a creche with capacity for 67 children and associated play area.

Plans were also included for a commercial and community unit.

473 car parking spaces were to be provided with 11 spaces for the creche and 188 spaces for bicycles.

Submissions

A total of 84 submissions were received on the plans including from residents and local community groups.

This included submissions from Glounthaune Tidy Towns and Glounthaune Sustainable Development Committee who highlighted concerns with the proposals.

The various concerns about the development ranged from the proposed development being deemed not suitable for the site, to a perceived loss of the rural character to Glounthaune. They also included claims the village of Glounthuane is limited in the services it can and does provide.

The decision to reject permission for the SHD was made on Tuesday.

Board's decision

The board rejected it on a number of grounds. It said it is considered that the proposed development would be out of character with the pattern of development in the area.

It said the increased demand generated by the development would result in future residents walking and cycling along the local roads. This would in turn lead to conflict between vehicular traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists. The proposed development would, therefore "endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard".

It said the development would generate a significant volume of traffic which the road network in the vicinity of the site is not capable of accommodating safely and it would endanger public safety.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said the decision to refuse the planning application was not a ‘surprise.

“It is no surprise. I knew the community were largely against this development. Glounthaune does not have the road infrastructure to handle this level of development. Glounthaune is after quadrupling in size over the last 20 years and there have been no community or social facilities added in that time frame,” he added.