Cork boy proves you're never too young to make a difference 

AN EAST Cork boy has proved you're never too young to make the world a better place for animals as he prepares to stage a massive fundraiser in aid of his favourite charities.

13-year-old Oscar McNamara from Ballycotton initially began his fundraising efforts while being home-schooled during lockdown. After realising the real difference he could make, Oscar never looked back.

Now, he has the whole community in on the act with preparations already underway for a bumper charity weekend in the area. The events will take place over two days this Saturday and Sunday. The first-a rock-n-roll bingo night- is set to be held at the Blackbird in Ballycotton at 9.30pm on Saturday. The second will entail a three-mile charity walk beginning from Scoil Réalt na Mara primary school and ending with a coffee morning at the Blackbird bar in Ballycotton at 10.30am this Sunday.

Oscar McNamara and Seamus ahead of the events.

All funds raised will be donated to the charities Cork Dog Action welfare group DAWG and the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Oscar spoke of how his own dog Seamus inspired him to take action.

"Even if Seamus has the slightest pain or thing wrong with him I'll still insist that we take him to the vet,” he said. “Seamus can be annoying at times. He even sleeps in my bed! but I'd hate for anything to happen him."

Oscar enjoys the rewarding nature of fundraising.

"It's not only the animals I'll be helping with the money I raise. I'll also be helping the people who need them. I like knowing that the more funds I raise, the more animals that can be saved. People need these animals in their lives so I'm trying to help everyone as best I can."

The teen said he benefitted from being raised in a caring family.

"I've loved anything to do with fundraising from a really young age. I come from a family who always wants to help anyone that is in trouble so that might be where it came from. We're always thinking about the different ways we can help.”

He explained how it all began. "Covid gave [me] the opportunity to do what I wanted so I started a Go Fund me page and cycled 65 miles over one month. I ended up raising €920 and that's really how it all started."