Irish Water warning of possible disruption to supply in parts of East Cork

Irish Water is advising customers of a possible disruption to water supplies in parts of East Cork this evening.

The company said that watermain connection works at St. Colman’s National School, Spital Street in Cloyne, may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses from 7pm to 11pm tonight.

Customers in Cloyne, the R629 Shanagarry Road, Shanagarry Village, Ballymaloe, the R632 Garryvoe Road and surrounding areas may experience a disruption to their supply as part of the connection works.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that during these essential works, homes and businesses in these areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

“Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. Irish Water would also like to apologise for the short notice regarding this possible outage.”

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.