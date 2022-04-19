Gardaí in Cork nab driver with bogus insurance disc showing two years’ cover

Gardaí in West Cork yesterday reported that they had seized a vehicle after the driver was caught with a bogus insurance disc showing two years' cover.

The detection was made by Bandon Road Policing Unit who stopped the Nissan Micra and discovered the fraudulent insurance disc.

The bogus insurance disc. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region

Posting about the incident on the Garda Síochána southern region Facebook page, Gardaí said:

"Bandon Road Policing Unit stopped a car with car insurance expiring in 10-22.

"Closer look insurance started 14-10-20 and expired 28okt2022.

"Car seized for no insurance.

"Another car went for the no documents option again."