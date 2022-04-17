Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 16:10

Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach with military ceremony at the GPO

President Michael D Higgins led the commemorations. 
Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach with military ceremony at the GPO

President of Ireland of Ireland Michael D Higgins lays a wreath during 1916 commemorations at the GPO on O'Connell Street Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Cate McCurry, PA

The Taoiseach was among those present as the 1916 Rising was marked in Dublin today.

President Michael D Higgins led the commemorations of the Easter Rising in a military ceremony outside the GPO on O’Connell Street in the capital, one of the main sites of the rebellion against British rule in 1916.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD during 1916 commemorations at the GPO on O'Connell Street Dublin. Pictures:Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD during 1916 commemorations at the GPO on O'Connell Street Dublin. Pictures:Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

It was the first public event to mark the uprising since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mr Higgins laid a wreath during the ceremony, which began at midday on Sunday.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney also attended the event as well as Defence Forces members, a brass band, and representatives of the Air Corps and the Naval Service.

The commemoration involved prayers of remembrance, and the Proclamation was read by Commandant Daire Roache, from Ballina, Co Mayo.

The Irish flag was lowered to half mast during the ceremony and Private Vincent Murray, of the 27th Infantry Battalion, played a lament outside the GPO.

Relatives of former Irish presidents and family members of the 1916 signatories were also in attendance.

The planned flypast by the Irish Air Corps was cancelled due to the weather.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, huge crowds are expected to take part in Easter commemorations to mark 106 years since the 1916 Rising.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is to address the National Graves Association commemoration in Milltown Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

Read More

Tradition, celebration and commemoration: Easter in Cork over the decades

More in this section

Pictures: A great sense of joy as Easter celebrated at the Lough  Pictures: A great sense of joy as Easter celebrated at the Lough 
GP surgery stock Dozens unwell at North Cork centre for Ukrainian refugees 
'We are broken by what we saw at the Ukraine border': Cork Penny Dinners volunteers devastated as hundreds of refugees arrive in freezing temperatures  'We are broken by what we saw at the Ukraine border': Cork Penny Dinners volunteers devastated as hundreds of refugees arrive in freezing temperatures 
cork centenarypoliticscork history
Cork v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 1

Gardaí issue advice for those travelling home from today's Cork v Limerick match

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more