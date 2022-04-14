Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 17:40

Man remanded in custody charged with murders of two men in Sligo

He was also charged with assault causing serious harm.
Yousef Palani is led into Sligo District Court after being charged by police investigating the Sligo murders. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Rebecca Black and Dominic McGrath

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was remanded after appearing at Sligo District Court.

Palani was heckled and shouted at by crowds as he was escorted by gardaí into court.

Mr Moffitt, 42, and Mr Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in Sligo earlier this week.

The murders have shocked the small town on the west coast, with vigils planned across the island in memory of the two men.

