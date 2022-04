It is understood that police in Spain are investigating the death of an Irish man, believed to be from Cork, on the Costa Del Sol.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told RTÉ News that it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

However the spokesperson said that the Department does not comment on the details of individual consular cases.

The man is thought to be in his late 40s and it is understood his body was discovered on a beach in the tourist area.

More to follow.