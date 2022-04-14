Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Watch: Cork teen up for young filmmaker award 

Michael Keane (17), from Rushbrooke Links in Cobh, was nominated for the prestigious award for his work Hoodwinkers, which he wrote and directed.
Premier of Hoodwinkers by Michael Keane, at The Reel Picture, Ballincollig, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Martha Brennan

A CORK teenager will find out if he has scooped up the title of Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year tonight.

The short film centres on a group of sixth year students trying to prepare for their Leaving Certificate and features Young Offenders star Dominic MacHale and Sarah Horgan.

“When a small study session leads to a crazy party, the following day the worse-for-wear students must devise a way to pass their Leaving Certificate Irish exam,” Michael summarised.

“The funniest scene to shoot was definitely the party scene. The most challenging was the exam scene as we literally had to recreate a Leaving Certificate exam.” 

 The film was shot in one day in Michael’s school and MacHale’s Alma Mater, St Francis College Rochestown.

A still from 'Hoodwinkers', an upcoming short film written and directed by Michael Keane. Pictured is Niamh Cremin and Michael Keane.
It premiered in September and was screened at several film festivals including Fresh International Film Festival, who present the annual Young Filmmaker of the Year awards.

The competition, now in its 26th year, provides an opportunity for young filmmakers to see their work on the big screen and be in with a chance of winning €1,000, €700, or €300 towards their next film.

Hoodwinkers, which was selected as a regional finalist last month, will screen tonight during a televised final on RTÉ2.

The ceremony will be hosted by Gemma Bradley and Stephen Byrne and broadcast at 7pm.

“The big night celebrates all the amazing work from young creatives who took part in the Fresh International Film Festival, which invited young people from Ireland and overseas, aged 7 to 18 years, to create, exhibit, and share films,” a spokesperson for the festival said.

Michael told The Echo that he was delighted to be chosen as a nominee.

“I am very honoured and chuffed to receive this nomination,” he said.

“I couldn’t have made this film without the immense help and enthusiasm from all of the cast and crew, especially Dominic MacHale and Sarah Horgan, as well as my school.” 

