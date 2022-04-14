Cork native elected new USI president wants ‘to get students re-engaged’

CORK native Beth O’Reilly has been elected president of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) for 2022-2023.

The former UCC student who hails from Dungourney was elected by students’ union representatives from all over Ireland at the annual USI Congress.

Beth has previously served as vice president for campaigns at USI and also held the role of commercial and fundraising officer in UCC Students Union.

“I’m so delighted to have been elected president of USI,” said Beth. “I am very much looking forward to continuing to promote the student movement and to fighting for the liberation of higher education for all.

“My immediate priorities will be working to get students re-engaged with the student movement after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want USI to help rebuild communities on campuses across the island and to get students back on the streets in big numbers fighting for their rights and for a better society for all.”