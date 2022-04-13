Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 15:12

WATCH: Campaigners at Taoiseach's Cork office call for National Maternity Hospital 'with no religious interference whatsoever' 

“It’s all very intertwined but the bottom line is that St Vincent’s Healthcare Group today remains in 100% ownership of the Religious Sisters of Charity. Their successor company cannot, in our opinion, own the site on which our new National Maternity Hospital is built." 
WATCH: Campaigners at Taoiseach's Cork office call for National Maternity Hospital 'with no religious interference whatsoever' 

Local campaigners deliver 10,000 signature National Maternity Hospital petition to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Cork office. Picture: Mostafa Darwish.

Breda Graham & Mostafa Darwish 

Campaigners have delivered over 10,000 signatures on a petition calling for a public and secular National Maternity Hospital that is free from religious influence and capable of providing necessary reproductive healthcare.

Local constituents and Uplift members gathered outside Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Cork South-Central constituency office today to deliver the petition, signed by over 10,000 people, calling for the new National Maternity Hospital to be publicly owned and secular.

Bernie Linnane, Chair of Our National Maternity Hospital group that started the petition, said that the bottom line is that the new National Maternity Hospital “must be publicly owned and it must be built on land that is publicly owned and it must be operated with a secular ethos with no religious interference whatsoever”.

“We originally submitted a petition a few years ago with well over 100,00 signatures on it calling for the hospital not to be given to the Religious Sisters of Charity which was the original plan,” she said.

She said there has been “some ducking and diving” by various ministers who since then came up with a scheme whereby a separate company would be formed to run the new hospital.

“This company is made up of two other companies, the existing National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street, and the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which is St Vincent’s Hospital, St Michael’s Hospital and St Vincent’s private.

“It’s all very intertwined but the bottom line is that St Vincent’s Healthcare Group today remains in 100% ownership of the Religious Sisters of Charity. Their successor company cannot, in our opinion, own the site on which our new National Maternity Hospital is built.

“One reason is the religious ethos that hangs over every site owned by a religious organisation in the world and the other is handing a public asset paid for with public money to a private company, the successor of the religious sisters of charity is outrageous,” she said.

Read More

Taoiseach pledges no religious constraints on new maternity hospital

More in this section

Sligo deaths Gardaí confirm two murder investigations under way in Sligo; Taoiseach Micheál Martin 'deeply concerned'
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Arrest warrant issued for man who failed to show in court for sentencing over popcorn incident at Cork cinema
Cork City Council rules out using DNA samples to identify dog owners responsible for dog fouling Cork City Council rules out using DNA samples to identify dog owners responsible for dog fouling
religioncork politicshealth
<p>The cycling club members are aiming to cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head over four days between Friday, April 29, and Monday, May 2. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO</p>

Over €25k raised by West Cork club ahead of 616km cycle  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more