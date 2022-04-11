Dozens of new jobs planned for Cork town after local business bought by global company

Dozens of new jobs are to be created in Carrigaline following the €29 million buyout of Edpac, a manufacturer of data centre cooling equipment, by The Munters Group.

Irish-owned Edpac was acquired by the global leader in air treatment and climate solutions earlier this year. The company is actively hiring and has announced the creation of 30 new jobs within 12 months.

Munters’ CEO Klas Forsström welcomed Ministers Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath to the manufacturing site in Carrigaline, to mark the full transition to The Munters Group following the recent acquisition.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney TD welcomed the announcement.

“Based in my hometown and constituency, I am particularly delighted to see how Edpac has grown through the years to become a globally competitive organisation," he said.

"The merger with Munters will further solidify the company’s continued success, and today’s jobs announcement is a strong indication that the new ownership see the value of the talent and team here in Carrigaline, and are committed to investing and supporting the innovation here.”

Headquartered in Sweden, Munters provides data centre cooling solutions in North America. Forsstörm acknowledged that the deal with Edpac further strengthens its presence in Europe.

“The European data center market is a prioritized segment for Munters and the acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy,” he said. “Our competencies and experiences from the North American market will provide EDPAC with opportunities for further profitable growth.

"We foresee synergies by expanding our data center offering to Europe and by coordinating technology development and establishing unified processes. We are excited to welcome EDPAC to Munters.

"EDPAC brings an attractive, differentiated customer base and high-quality products.”

Electricians, operators and project managers are among the roles that are currently being recruited at the manufacturing facility in Cork.