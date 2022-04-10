Support group reaches out to bereaved West Cork parents

A NATIONAL support organisation is holding a special meeting in West Cork over the Easter break to support bereaved parents.

Anam Cara is reaching out to any parents who find this time of year difficult in their grieving process to join the face-to-face meeting in Bandon later this month.

“Spring has sprung and with it brings longer evenings and brighter days.

“Each holiday break can bring sadness for many, as they are thrown out of routine and have time to ‘think’,” a spokesperson for Anam Cara said.

“But bereaved parents are not alone, there is support available, all free of charge.”

The organisation holds 13 face-to-face support meetings around the country every month and has also released a series of 30 minute long podcasts, titled ‘Conversation in Grief’, which features real-life stories of those that have lost a child and offers hope and support.

A leaflet information pack written by bereaved parents with practical advice is also available to those who need it.

Anam Cara’s West Cork meeting will be held in The Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon, at 7.15pm on April 19.

“All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death,” Anam Cara said.

“Registration is not required to attend, just turn up. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the West Cork and surrounding areas to attend.”

For further information and support call 085 2888 888 or email info@anamcara.ie