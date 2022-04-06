ADHD friendly primary school a first for Cork

AN organisation is making further strides to foster inclusion in education after crowning the first ADHD friendly primary school in the Cork region.

The recognition went to Beaumont Boys School in Blackrock following their completion of a new School Accreditation Programme which is now ready to be rolled out nationwide.

Principal of Beaumont Boys School, Fiona Meehan said they were grateful for the opportunity to participate. She described their ambitions for the future.

“Our main goal is to nourish every student equally, and for us to get the opportunity to extend our knowledge and understanding of ADHD was significant," she said.

"We are all about acceptance and equal opportunities and this programme has gained our confidence in ADHD understanding."

The programme was designed to include teachers, SNAs and parents. Its main goal is to provide an understanding of the needs of young people with ADHD and to issue practical information. The project is delivered via online training courtesy of industry professionals from ADHD Ireland and the ADHD Foundation (UK).

Additionally, parents and carers are invited to join private sessions on ADHD Ireland. The aim is to have everyone involved in the young people’s lives as well as being informed and educated to help benefit all aspects of their lives.

In the coming weeks, ADHD Ireland will be presenting flags to more schools and hopes to see the accreditation flag in every school around the country.

National Service Development Manager ADHD Ireland, Nicola Coss said there is a significant gap present that needs to be filled.

“We know there is a huge gap, and we are here to help support schools in filling the need for understanding their ADHD students,” Ms Coss said."

ADHD is estimated to affect between 1% and 5% of school-aged children. The male to female ratio is 3:1. Nonetheless, clinics see even more presentations in boys with the ratio increasing to 9:1.

If you wish for your school to become ADHD friendly, contact terri@adhdireland.ie or visit https://adhdireland.ie/school-accreditation-2/