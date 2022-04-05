Free bike workshop in Cork city this week

Cork Community Bikes, a one stop centre for all biking needs, is hosting a bike workshop this Friday as part of the Lifelong Learning Festival.

On Friday April 8, from 1 – 2pm, mechanics from Cork Community Bikes will be on hand to solve any problems your trusty stead might have, or at least point you in the right direction in terms of getting it fixed.

CCB is looking to help people with issues such as slipping chains and jumping gears or just to offer information to understand your bike better.

Cyclists are encouraged to bring their bike along to the front of the city library on Grand Parade on Friday.

All tools are provided.