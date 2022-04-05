Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 18:25

West Cork pub named as top spot by Lonely Planet

A County Cork pub has claimed bronze in a Lonely Planet list of the best pubs in Ireland. Pic: Brid O'Donovan

Roisin Burke

A County Cork pub has claimed bronze in a Lonely Planet list of the best pubs in Ireland.

De Barra's Folk Club, Clonakilty, County Cork came in behind The Gravediggers in Dublin and Teach Hiúdaí Beag in Donegal swiping thrid place on the prestigious top 20 list.

Describing the popular music and drinks spot, The Lonely Planet wrote: “Walking into De Barra's Folk Club in Clonakilty is like walking into a musical history museum.” 

The travel guide recognised the rich musical history of the establishment.

“The venue has played host to every Irish folk musician you can think of from the legendary Christy Moore (who coined the Carnegie comparison) to Damien Dempsey.” And the iconic publication recommended taking time to scout out some scenery in the surrounding area, a nod to Inchydoney Beach, located just outside the town.

“Relish your pint and take in the surroundings, the walls are covered with musical instruments from all over the world. Be sure to leave time to explore the picturesque seaside town of 'Clon' (as the locals know it) too.”

Ray Blackwell of de Barras, Clonakilty town. Pic; Larry Cummins.
Ray Blackwell of de Barras, Clonakilty town. Pic; Larry Cummins.

