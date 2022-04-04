Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 10:39


Cork Rose of Tralee selection back after three years

Cork Rose centre committee Pamela Kiely; Heather Mulcahy, co-ordinator; Stephanie McCarthy, Cork Rose 2019; Shane Connolly; Eilis Howard, duty manager Carrigaline Court Hotel; Katie O’Riordan, co-ordinator; and Lauren Fall launch the event, taking place at Carrigaline Court Hotel on May 20/21. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Sarah Horgan

THE Cork heats for the Rose of Tralee are finally set to make a comeback following a hiatus of almost three years.

2021 was the second year in a row it had to be postponed since the festival was founded more than 60 years ago.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will be back later this year following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

An official launch for the Cork heats of the contest took place at the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Saturday with a new co-ordinator, Douglas woman Heather Mulcahy, now at the helm.

The 2019 Cork Rose Stephanie McCarthy launched the event and this year’s Cork Rose selection will take place on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at the Carrigaline Court Hotel.

The Cork Rose centre is currently welcoming applications from potential candidates.

The Cork Rose selection will comprise a weekend of onstage interviews on both nights with MC Ollie Turner.

Entrants will also enjoy days out and tours around Cork establishments and landmarks in the run-up to the event.

The woman going forward to represent Cork at the Rose of Tralee International Festival will take part in a fortnight of parades and gala functions, among other events, leading up to a televised interview on RTÉ with presenter Dáithí Ó Sé.

Viewers can tune in to the show when it is aired in August.

Cork Rose centre co-lead Heather Mulcahy said they are more determined than ever to see Cork bring home the title.

“It’s been such a long two years waiting for the Cork Rose selection and the Rose of Tralee Festival to be back, and we are so happy the time has finally come,” she said.

“Cork has taken the Rose of Tralee title three times during the festival’s 60-year history, with Josie Ruane in 1961, Denise Murphy O’Sullivan in 1991, and Geraldine O’Grady Finn in 1999.

“It’s high time the Rebel County did it again!”

Those interested in applying for a spot in the Cork heats can download an application form by visiting www.roseoftralee.ie.

rose of tralee
