Farm 95% fenced off in Cork animal cruelty case, court hears

FENCING of a farm at the centre of an animal cruelty case is 95% complete but there is concern about gaps that remain as cattle have previously strayed on to the green area of a housing estate.

Veterinary inspector Edward Myers inspected the farm yesterday before coming to Cork District Court to give evidence of the updated position.

Mr Myers said he was happy with the quality of the fencing work that had been done by the defendant, Tadhg Cashman. However, he asked Judge Olann Kelleher to direct the accused to get a professional contractor to complete the work that remained to be done on the fencing.

Mr Myers said cattle from the farm had previously strayed on to a green area in a residential part of Douglas.

He also said there was a marked improvement in the care being administered to the animals since Mr Cashman kept only non-breeding livestock, numbering approximately 30.

“If he kept non-breeding herd, it would be better,” the inspector said.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the State would be looking for an order that the accused could never keep breeding livestock.

Defence solicitor Anne Tait said breeding animals was her client’s life and that he hoped that there would be a limit on the order for how long he could not have breeding stock on his farm.

In relation to the remaining fencing, the defendant said: “A combination of myself and my cousin would do this in two weeks.”

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing for one last time but said he would finalise the case on April 22 and that the remaining fencing would have to be completed by then.

Mr Cashman, aged 51, of Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, has a farm that borders on to residential areas, including Bracken Court.

The defendant was prosecuted for animal cruelty and related charges and was given three months to put all matters in order on his farm.

Mr Myers said previously that he visited the farm on Thursday May 27, 2021.

In compliance with the requirements made by the Department of Agriculture and the direction of the court, “Mr Cashman has disposed of all of his breeding farm animals”, Mr Myers said.

The inspector said Mr Cashman presently had approximately 30 non-breeding animals and there was no issue with their welfare.

The defendant had repaired sheds and farm buildings for the protection of his animals.

Last year, Mr Cashman pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to causing unnecessary suffering to animals, failing to arrange burial of carcasses, and two counts related to a failure to fence his lands to restrict the movement of animals in February 2020.

Sergeant James Sweeney visited the 110-acre farm on February 17, 2020, where the carcass of a dead animal was found near a shed.

“We walked the 110 acres with Tadhg Cashman. Numerous animals in various stages of decomposition were found around the farm,” Sgt Sweeney said.

“Little or no fences were present and the animals had no shed or shelter, and there was no grazing available.

“The issue is not wanton neglect. It is more an issue of capability.”

Ms Tait said at the time that Mr Cashman lived completely alone and was isolated.