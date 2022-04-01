Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 20:26

Planning applications for 420 apartments submitted for lands at Bessborough

A site notice was erected outlining the proposals on Wednesday
The planning notices at the site in Bessborough.

Sarah O'Dwyer and John Bohane

TWO separate planning applications for residential developments have been made by Estuary View Enterprises on lands at Bessborough.

Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Limited has applied to An Bord Pleanála to develop 280 apartment units along with amenity facilities, a café and a crèche at Bessborough, Ballinure, Blackrock.

The developer has also applied to An Bord Pleanála for the construction of a residential development of 140 residential apartment units along with amenity facilities, and a crèche.

Blackrock Local Area Rep for the Labour Party Peter Horgan has said he will seek an oral hearing on the latest application to develop land at Bessborough. 

“Every application on this site is one that is fraught with emotions,” said Mr Horgan.

“The previous two applications that were refused should serve as a template for what should happen here. As I said after the last refusal the state should take control of these lands.

“Only by the state acquiring these lands temper texting these lands can we chart a complete empathetic way forward for all.

“We will examine the details closely but an oral hearing must happen.”

APPLICATION

In the application for 280 apartments, Block A of the development is proposed to comprise six studio apartments, 14 one-bed, 32 two-bed, and one three-bed apartments over one to six-storeys.

A further 37 one-bed and 49 two-bed apartments, over six to ten storeys make up the proposed Block B.

Block C is made up of 31 one-bed, 36 two-bed and six three-bed apartments over five to nine storeys.

Finally, Block D would provide 30 one-bed, 31 two-bed and five three-bed apartments over six to seven storeys.

The proposal also includes a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the adjoining Passage West Greenway to the east, connecting into the existing down ramp from Mahon.

Outdoor amenity areas, under-podium and street car parking, as well as bicycle parking are all provided for in the proposal.

Vehicular access to the proposed development will be provided via the existing access road off the Bessboro Road.

Part of the proposed development is situated within the curtilage of Bessborough House, which is a protected structure.

Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Limited have also applied to An Bord Pleanála for the construction of a residential development of 140 residential apartment units along with amenity facilities, and a crèche.

Block A and B will contain a home workspace, a library, lounge and function space.

The proposed apartments will comprise of nine one bedroom and 25 two-bedroom units in Block C. Block D will have 34 one bedroom and 24 two bedroom apartments, while Block E will have 27 one bedroom, 20 two bedroom and one three bedroom apartment in another block.

A site notice was erected outlining the proposals on Wednesday.

