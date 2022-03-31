Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 15:05

Plans lodged for almost 200 student bedsits in County Cork

The proposal indicates the 194 bedsits would be arranged in two- to three-story halls of residence, arranged in an open parkland landscape.
Plans lodged for almost 200 student bedsits in County Cork

It’s stated these would serve the National Maritime College of Ireland students, and other third level institutions located in Ringaskiddy.

Sarah O’Dwyer

Permission has been sought for almost 200 student bedsits in County Cork.

Mr Patrick Byrne has submitted a planning application to Cork County Council seeking permission to develop 26 student halls of residence at Rose Lodge, Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy. 

It’s stated these would serve the National Maritime College of Ireland students, and other third level institutions located in Ringaskiddy.

The proposal indicates the 194 bedsits would be arranged in two- to three-story halls of residence, arranged in an open parkland landscape.

The application is at pre-validation stage with a predicted decision date of May 17.

Read More

Micheál Martin to lead Fianna Fáil into next general election

More in this section

Mental Health Commission voices 'serious concerns' over care and treatment of residents at Cork inpatient mental health unit  Mental Health Commission voices 'serious concerns' over care and treatment of residents at Cork inpatient mental health unit 
‘This is great news for Cork’: Leading file data services provider to open new innovation centre in Cork ‘This is great news for Cork’: Leading file data services provider to open new innovation centre in Cork
'Immediate stronger public health measures needed': Nurses and doctors in call for urgent measures to reduce Covid spread 'Immediate stronger public health measures needed': Nurses and doctors in call for urgent measures to reduce Covid spread
cork developmentplanning
<p>Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election. Photography: Conor Healy / Picture it Photography</p>

Micheál Martin to lead Fianna Fáil into next general election

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more