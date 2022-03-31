Plans lodged for almost 200 student bedsits in County Cork

Permission has been sought for almost 200 student bedsits in County Cork.

Mr Patrick Byrne has submitted a planning application to Cork County Council seeking permission to develop 26 student halls of residence at Rose Lodge, Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy.

It’s stated these would serve the National Maritime College of Ireland students, and other third level institutions located in Ringaskiddy.

The proposal indicates the 194 bedsits would be arranged in two- to three-story halls of residence, arranged in an open parkland landscape.

The application is at pre-validation stage with a predicted decision date of May 17.