New figures show which parts of Cork are reporting highest and lowest rates of virus

12 local areas in Cork are reporting 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 which are above the national average.

According to the latest figures from the Covid-19 data hub, the Cork City South East LEA has the highest current 14-day incidence rate of the virus at 2,564.2 per 100,000 of the population.

The incidence is above the national average 14-day incidence rate of 1,871.1 per 100,000 of the population.

The figures are based on cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR test in the two weeks to March 28.

A total of 1,097 cases of the virus were reported in the LEA for this period.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus at 2,536.2 per 100,000 people with 768 cases reported in the LEA in the two-week period.

The Bandon-Kinsale LEA reported a 14-day incidence of 2,468.5 with 920 confirmed cases while Cork City South West LEA had the next highest incidence at 2,178.6, with 1,025 new cases reported.

The Carrigaline LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 2,176.9 and 765 new cases.

Cork City North East reported a 14-day incidence of 2,158 with 910 cases reported while the Cobh LEA had an incidence of 2,128 per 100,000 people with 726 cases reported.

The Cork City South Central LEA had an incidence of 2,079.3 with 804 cases, the Bantry-West Cork LEA had an incidence of 2,024.6 with 454 cases, the Macroom LEA had an incidence of 2,011.2 with 741 cases, and Cork City North West LEA had an incidence of 1,968.3 with 791 cases.

The Midleton LEA, which encompasses the Youghal area, had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,958.6 with 890 new cases reported.

The Mallow LEA was one of five local areas in the county to report a 14-day incidence of the virus which was below the national average.

It reported a 14-day incidence rate of 1,622.3 per 100,000 with 473 cases, confirmed by PCR test, reported in the two-week period.

The Kanturk LEA had an incidence rate of 1,544 per 100,000 people and reported 385 cases while the Fermoy LEA had an incidence of 1,535.5 and reported 559 cases.

Meanwhile, there were 115 people with Covid-19 in Cork city hospitals as of 8pm on Thursday, March 31.

According to the HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for acute hospitals, there were 95 Covid-positive patients at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 20 patients with the virus at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

As of 8am on Friday, there were 1,472 Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally, of whom 59 were in ICU.

HSE chief executive officer Paul Reid warned that the current wave “will continue to impact our hospitals and healthcare significantly through April” and asked people to “please wear a mask in the appropriate settings” and to come forward for the booster vaccine once due.