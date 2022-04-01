City Hall engineers attend site of quay wall damage in Cork

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 14:17

A small section of the quay wall adjacent to the South Gate Bridge was damaged this week, and Cork City Council were alerted.
South Gate Bridge, Cork, with St. FinBarre's Cathedral in the backround. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sarah O’Dwyer

Engineers from City Hall have attended the site of quay wall damage in Cork city centre.

It is the second such incident in a matter of months.

A small section of the quay wall adjacent to the South Gate Bridge was damaged this week, and Cork City Council were alerted.

They have said an initial assessment of the situation has been completed, and a detailed assessment will now begin.

A Cork City Council spokesperson said: “Cork City Council were yesterday (Thursday) morning alerted to an issue regarding damage to a small section of quay wall adjacent to the South Gate Bridge.

“Engineers have attended the site and completed an initial assessment of the situation. A process of completing a more detailed assessment will now commence.

“This process will inform what specific remedial actions will be taken to resolve this matter. The location will be monitored during this process to ensure that the matter does not deteriorate.” 

Previous incident

In February, Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy warned that damaged quay wall by the South Gate Bridge would need to be repaired urgently ahead of any construction work on the events centre.

In that instance, some subsidence occurred along the quay wall on French’s Quay, which is visible at low tide.

Regarding the wall collapse at French’s Quay earlier this year, the spokesperson said: “The Frenches’ Quay wall collapse has been inspected and a design for temporary works is near completion which will avoid further deterioration of the quay.

“The temporary works required will take place ahead of the planned repair and strengthening along this quay wall due to take place later in 2022.”

