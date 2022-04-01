Two additional Gardaí allocated to Carrigaline in the last seven years

There has been an increase of 10.5% in Gardaí stationed in Carrigaline since 2015, according to the Justice Minister.

However, that is the equivalent of just two additional Gardaí for the area in a seven-year period.

Helen McEntee provided the figures in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.

“I can inform the Deputy that as of 28 February, the latest date for which figures are available, there are 21 Garda members assigned to Carrigaline Garda Station, an increase of 10.5% since the end of 2015, when there were 19 Gardaí assigned to Carrigaline,” she said.

“In addition, as of 28 February, there was one Garda staff supporting the members in Carrigaline, which remains unchanged since the end of 2015,” Ms McEntee added.

She also highlighted a strong interest in the latest Garda recruitment campaign, with over 10,000 applications received.

Ms McEntee added: “The budget provided by Government to the Garda Commissioner continues to increase to unprecedented levels, with an allocation in excess of €2 billion for 2022, which includes funding for the recruitment of up to 800 additional Garda trainees and up to 400 Garda staff.

“This significant investment demonstrates the Government's commitment to increasing the Garda workforce to enable the organisation to keep our communities safe, including in Cork City and County, and to preventing crime in all its forms.”