More than 11,000 Covid cases reported in Cork in two weeks

More than 11,000 cases of Covid-19, confirmed by PCR test, were reported in Cork in the two weeks to March 30.

According to figures from Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland dashboard, 11,353 positive PCR tests were reported in Cork in the two-week period.

Of the cases reported, 4,334 were among people aged from 25 to 44 years and 3,213 cases were among those aged 3,213.

Some 1,498 cases were reported among children aged from 0 to 14 with 834 cases among people aged from 15 to 24 years.

A total of 1,473 cases were reported among people aged 65 years and older.

The figures do not include results from positive antigen tests and so the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher.

Nationally, 89,058 cases, confirmed by PCR test, were reported in the same period.

The HPSC report also provides information on Covid-19 deaths.

It shows 58 Covid-19 deaths were reported nationally in the same period including one death in Cork.