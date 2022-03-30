Man rushed to hospital after serious incident in Cork city

A man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening after what is understood to have been a serious incident in Cork City Centre.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street were alerted to an incident of assault that occurred at the Boardwalk between the corner of the Grand Parade and South Mall in Cork City at approximately 5pm on Wednesday evening.

One man, whose age was said by the Garda Press Office to be unknown, was removed from the scene by ambulance to hospital.

The man was said to be suffering from “serious injuries”.

A section of the Boardwalk was cordoned off for approximately two hours, with the area behind the War Memorial forensically examined by garda experts.

Despite an earlier claim online that a man had been detained at the scene by gardaí, the Garda Press Office said on Wednesday evening that no arrests have been made “at this time”, and added that investigations are ongoing.

The scene was reopened at around 7pm after the fire service had finished washing the pavement down.