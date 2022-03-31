Route for Cork-Limerick motorway cautiously welcomed by residents group

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said it “represents another step towards the delivery of this project” and said the mixed-modal solution was “essential to de-congesting and transforming towns along the route.”
Whitechurch Residents Association spokesperson, Dee Hosford said residents in the area are still reviewing the announced route but are “cautiously optimistic”.
“They’re going to upgrade the existing road which will address the safety concerns which is amazing for all involved,” she said. “And then I know further out the route there are bypasses of Mallow, Buttevant, and Charleville which are badly needed — we all know they are bottlenecks,” she added.
Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has welcomed the announcement of the preferred option but called for the project delivery timeline to be accelerated.