Majority of passengers waiting 10 minutes or less for security screening at Cork Airport

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 15:03

Whilst there have been reports on social media of lengthy queues getting through security at Dublin Airport in recent days, such delays do not appear to be an issue in Cork Airport.
THE majority of passengers departing from Cork Airport are waiting 10 minutes or less for security screening at present, a spokesperson for the airport has said.

Amy Nolan

THE majority of passengers departing from Cork Airport are waiting 10 minutes or less for security screening at present, a spokesperson for the airport has said.

Whilst there have been reports on social media of lengthy queues getting through security at Dublin Airport in recent days, such delays do not appear to be an issue in Cork Airport.

“Wait times for passenger security screening at Cork Airport are consistent in the year to date; 97% of our passengers have a wait time of 10 minutes or less for security screening,” a spokesperson for Cork Airport told The Echo.

However, the spokesperson added that Cork Airport advises passengers to allow plenty of time for their journey through the airport.

“We encourage passengers to arrive at the airport a minimum of 90 minutes before their flight is due to board,” they said.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport has advised passengers to expect queues for security screening over the coming days and weeks due to staffing issues.

In a statement, the daa, which operates Dublin Airport, apologised for “lengthy delays” at the airport and to passengers who missed flights as a result, adding it was “taking immediate action” to address the issues.

“Like other airports all over Europe, we are currently working extremely hard to ramp up our operation at Dublin Airport after the collapse of international travel over the past two years, including the recruitment, training, and necessary background checks required for all staff working at an international airport,” the statement continued.

These processes take several weeks and this is happening against a backdrop of growing passenger numbers at Dublin Airport, the statement said.

“Unfortunately, queues at security are likely to continue to be experienced at peak hours over the weeks ahead as we continue to bring additional trained security staff on board. In the meantime, we are doing all that we can to ensure that our security operations are functioning at the maximum level possible at all times,” it added.

Passengers are advised to be at the airport a minimum of two hours before boarding a short-haul flight.

