80 new jobs announced for Bon Secours hospital in Cork

The Bon Secours in Cork has announced the creation of 80 new jobs as part of a €300 million investment in the Bon Secours Health System.

On Tuesday, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath launched the Bon Secours Health System’s new strategy to 2025 which includes 450 new jobs across its national services.

As well as the 80 positions in Cork, there will be 250 new positions created in a new hospital in Limerick, 80 in its Dublin hospital, and the remainder spread across facilities in Tralee and Galway.

New staff will include doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to support Bon Secours Health System’s continued investment in world-class facilities and technologically-advanced medical care across Ireland.

Coronavirus covid-19 signs at the main entrance to the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The announcement was made at the Bon Secours Health System Conference held in Naas where staff and invited guests gathered to mark the launch of the hospital group’s new strategy, ‘Resilience, Reliability and Readiness – The 2025 Plan’.

Speaking at the conference, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, said: “Resilience, reliability and readiness, the theme of today’s conference, are very much characteristics that have embodied Ireland’s response to the pandemic challenges we have faced over the last few years.

As we move into a period now tinged with optimism and hope, it is extremely encouraging to see Bon Secours Health System’s ambition for its healthcare services in Ireland at a time when the demand for innovative healthcare in our population continues to grow.

“Its expanding services will greatly benefit patients across Bon Secours Health System’s growing national catchment, and I welcome these new jobs as part of its bold new strategy and ongoing commitment to technologically-advanced medical care in Ireland.”

Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher, said that the last few years have been marked by “significant growth in our services” but said the hospital group is determined to continue to be dynamic and expand its offering further.

We aim to deliver on our strategic goals of exceptional people delivering exceptional care and operational excellence achieving sustainable growth whilst living our mission, and I am very pleased that Minister McGrath could join us on such a landmark day.

In January of this year, Bon Secours Health System opened new €10 million operating theatres in Bon Secours Cork, following the 2019 development of the Cork Cancer Centre as part of a €77 million expansion of that site, with new developments planned across all sites as part of the Group’s strategy to 2025.