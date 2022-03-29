Plans for almost 200 homes at site in Cork's South Docklands

PLANS are afoot for a development that would see close to 200 homes developed at a site in Cork’s South Docklands if given the go-ahead.

Tiznow Property Company Limited is progressing a planning application with An Bord Pleanála for permission to demolish all existing structures and to construct a strategic housing development (SHD) of 190 apartments in a single building ranging in height from part-one to part 12 storeys at the former Cork Warehouse Company site.

The proposed development also makes provision for three café/restaurant units, two retail units which would include the sale of alcohol for consumption off-premises and supporting tenant amenity facilities at ground floor level.

A crèche is also set to be provided at first-floor level with a designated ground floor reception and office.

The development would include 64 one-bedroom apartments, 106 two-bedroom apartments, and 20 three-bedroom apartments at upper levels.

A total of 64 car parking spaces and 336 bicycle parking spaces would be provided as part of the development which also includes hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments and public realm works on Marquee Road and Centre Park Road.

Vehicular access to the proposed development is to be provided via Marquee Road.

To the east of the site is the former Ford Distribution site, where permission was granted to Marina Quarter Limited last April for a development including more than 1,000 apartments as well as commercial and community facilities.

In a planning document, prepared by HW Planning on behalf of the applicant, it states that the development of the former Cork Warehouse Company site would “act as a natural extension of the former Ford Factory” and would, therefore “mirror the treatment of Marquee Road to the south”.

PLANNING STATEMENT

The planning statement and response to An Bord Pleanála’s opinion following pre-application consultation, says that the design team and the applicant have “comprehensively addressed the items raised by An Bord Pleanála”.

“The proposed development of the former Cork Warehouse Company site will support the realisation of the vision of the Cork City Development Plan 2015-2021 and the now lapsed South Docklands Local Area Plan 2008 to create a vibrant city quarter that will support the growth of Cork city as a competitive European city,” the document continues.

It argues that the “central and accessible location” of the brownfield site “excellently lends itself to accommodate a high-density development of an appropriate scale and massing that can be absorbed into its receiving environment through the use of high-quality architecture”.