50 new jobs as Cork based company expands

50 new jobs are coming to Northeast Cork thanks to a Cork based company which is expanding with a new hub.

Zevas Communications, a Cork-based outsourcing company which already employs over 150 people in Cork, Dublin and Waterford, today announced its plans to expand into northeast Cork, creating an additional 50 jobs for its new ‘hub’ in Mitchelstown.

With its headquarters in Cork city, Zevas has three centres across Ireland bolstered by a robust remote worker strategy.

Providing support in over 20 languages, Zevas allows clients quick and easy access into new markets and territories. Its first successful ‘hub’ was unveiled in 2020 in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. This became the company’s first ‘hybrid’ form of working.

The restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic imposed a working style which Zevas already had in planning. A fluid approach for its staff to work from home or as part of working ‘hubs’ established in regional towns, to support them and expand its service to customers through-out the world.

Established in 2001, Zevas Communications has customers across Europe, Asia and North America, serving a range of industries including telecommunications and financial services. Zevas provides sales, customer experience and content moderation using innovative technology and a ‘customer first’ approach. It is a specialist in “Go to Market” design, outbound sales and inbound customer service management.

Zevas launched its “hub’ strategy plan in 2019 to offset the challenges of urban-only centres. Due to the onset of COVID the plan was fast-tracked, launched in Dungarvan and has now been expanded into Mitchelstown.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. said: “This is really great news for Mitchelstown. Zevas Communications is expanding to the town, creating 50 new jobs. It’s a great boost for the area. The company has embraced a hybrid working model. This is commendable. I’m a big fan of remote working and think it should be one of the positive legacies of the pandemic. The very best of luck to the entire Zevas team.”

John O’Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer at Zevas Communications explains why they chose Mitchelstown, “Mitchelstown is an ideal location in a central and accessible part of the country, it has a vibrant and skilled workforce within its hinterland, and as we expand is perfectly positioned to attract and accommodate more.

“We were particularly impressed with the site we found here in Mitchelstown. It is state of the art and required very little work to get it up and running. That’s why we have started recruiting already. Even though all restrictions have been lifted, we will continue to offer our ‘hybrid’ model for staff. That said, we are ready for staff to enter and work from the Mitchelstown ‘hub’ immediately.

“As always, we will provide as much assistance as we can to enable our workforce to work from home or the office, all in order to ensure the same high level of service. We’d like to thank Enterprise Ireland for the assistance they have provided over the past few years, enabling us to grow and achieve our ambitions and goals.”

Zevas Communications is recruiting for these 50 new jobs immediately. The new jobs, principally in sales and customer service will be posted on the Zevas career site.