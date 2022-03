Cork Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man at a house in Buttevant, on Thursday night.

Gardaí were alerted to the body of a man in his early 60s at a house shortly after 9.30pm last night.

The body has since been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital Morgue where a post mortem will take place.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

More to follow.