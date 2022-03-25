Cork motorists warned of delays as royal entourage comes through Dunkettle

CORK motorists making their way home have been warned of possible traffic delays after the Dunkettle Interchange reopened following a brief closure to facilitate the British royal entourage.

The Twitter account of the Dunkettle Interchange that there are delays developing slightly earlier than usual on Friday afternoon on approaches as a result.

#corktraffic The #dunkettle interchange is reopened to traffic following a brief closure by An Garda to facilitate the British royal entourage. We're seeing delays slightly earlier than usual on approaches as a result. @tiitraffic @corkbeo @CorkSafetyAlert — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) March 25, 2022

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed their first official joint visit to County Waterford this week which ended today.

The couple are returning to the UK today after arriving in Ireland via Cork Airport on Wednesday.