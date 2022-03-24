People asked to avoid CUH's emergency department 'unless absolutely necessary'

Cork University Hospital has asked people to avoid the Emergency Department, unless “absolutely necessary.” The request has been made due to a “surge in Covid-19 activity” along with increased emergency presentations.

A CUH spokesperson said: “Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED. All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.”

The hospital outlined that visiting restrictions remain in place in CUH, except for visiting on compassionate grounds.

The visiting restrictions also apply to patients attending the Emergency Department.

CUH management highlighted other options available to individuals looking to attend the Emergency Department, such as GPs and South Doc, Mercy Urgent Care Centre and Local Injuries Units in Mallow and Bantry General Hospital.

Contact details for these options are provided below:

· Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork TelephoneTelephone - 021-4926900 · Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital:

Telephone 027 50133 · Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital.

Telephone 022 – 58506.

The CUH emphasised the importance of patient care at the hospital.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.” The hospital management also acknowledged the efforts of their staff at this difficult time.

“Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”