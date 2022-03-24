Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 11:05

Driver in Cork clocked travelling at 121km/h while towing a trailer also failed a roadside drug test

While conducting a high visibility speed checkpoint on M8 in Mitchelstown, Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 121km/h – more than 40km/h in excess of the maximum permissible speed of a car towing a trailer on a motorway.
Driver in Cork clocked travelling at 121km/h while towing a trailer also failed a roadside drug test

A driver in North Cork who yesterday evening was clocked doing 121km/h while towing a trailer was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page.

Amy Nolan

A driver in North Cork who yesterday evening was clocked doing 121km/h while towing a trailer also failed a roadside drug test. 

While conducting a high visibility speed checkpoint on M8 in Mitchelstown, Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 121km/h – more than 40km/h in excess of the maximum permissible speed of a car towing a trailer on a motorway.

A driver in North Cork who yesterday evening was clocked doing 121km/h while towing a trailer was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry &amp; Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page.
A driver in North Cork who yesterday evening was clocked doing 121km/h while towing a trailer was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page.

The driver also tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

In a post on social media, Gardaí said a file is now being prepared.

“We are out there checking for speed and testing for alcohol and drugs to ensure our roads remain safe for all road users,” Gardaí added.

More in this section

Scottish craft brewer announces plans to open first bar in Cork Scottish craft brewer announces plans to open first bar in Cork
Hollywood A-lister spotted in Cork town Hollywood A-lister spotted in Cork town
Cork Airport launches new webchat feature for departing and arriving passengers Cork Airport launches new webchat feature for departing and arriving passengers
cork garda
Hospital stock

Covid surge forcing under-pressure hospitals to cancel surgery, HSE warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more