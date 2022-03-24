Driver in Cork clocked travelling at 121km/h while towing a trailer also failed a roadside drug test

A driver in North Cork who yesterday evening was clocked doing 121km/h while towing a trailer also failed a roadside drug test.

While conducting a high visibility speed checkpoint on M8 in Mitchelstown, Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 121km/h – more than 40km/h in excess of the maximum permissible speed of a car towing a trailer on a motorway.

A driver in North Cork who yesterday evening was clocked doing 121km/h while towing a trailer was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page.

The driver also tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

In a post on social media, Gardaí said a file is now being prepared.

“We are out there checking for speed and testing for alcohol and drugs to ensure our roads remain safe for all road users,” Gardaí added.