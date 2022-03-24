Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 07:58

Scottish craft brewer announces plans to open first bar in Cork

The new bar will offer 26 taps of craft beers along with a signature menu of snacks.
The new BrewDog bar will be located at the the former Grand Central Social site. 

Echo reporter

Scottish craft brewer, BrewDog has announced plans to open its first bar in Cork.

The brewer is to open an outlet on Washington Street this summer as part of a partnership with Westside Leisure Ltd, which has operated a number of venues across the city over the last 30 years including Barbarossa, Voodoo Rooms and Gorbys.

A company spokesperson said it will offer 26 taps of both BrewDog and local craft beers along with a signature menu of burgers, wings, salads, and epic vegan options.

The bar will operate across three floors and will include spaces for private events and beer tastings, and “dog pawties”- described on their website as a party service for four-legged friends. 

BrewDog was first established in 2007 and has more than 100 bars across the globe and exports into 60 countries.

