St Patrick's Day weekend proves a 'resounding success' in Cork

MEMBERS from the Cork hospitality sector said the St Patrick’s Day weekend proved a ‘resounding’ success with people in good spirits and tourists receiving a typically warm Cork welcome.

A combination of good weather, Cheltenham Festival racing, the Six Nations ‘Super Saturday’ events, and the double bank holiday ensured Cork was very busy over the long weekend.

The manager of Costigan’s Pub on Washington Street, Colm O’Connor, said people were in great form over the bank holiday weekend.

“There was a super atmosphere. In 30 years, I never had a weekend start on a Wednesday and I enjoyed every second of it. People were in great form and were up for the craic and banter. It was good to see,” he said.

Over 2,500 participants brought colour and celebration back to the streets of the city at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade. Pic: Larry Cummins.

The Cork publican welcomed the decision to make it a double bank holiday weekend.

“The double bank holiday was brilliant. There was a huge appetite for it from people who wanted to enjoy themselves and have a party.

“There was definitely a pickup on the tourists, especially on the Saturday. It was a resounding success all around. The parade was brilliant as people had a ball. It was lovely to see families out enjoying themselves,” he added.

Michael Magner, the proprietor of the Vienna Woods Hotel, said they had guests from both the domestic and international market over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

“It was great to see the big crowds attending the parades around the city and the county. We had people staying with us from around the country."

"We had guests from Turkey, the United States, and from the UK. They all enjoyed Cork. We received great feedback about the atmosphere in Cork and the warm welcome they received,” he said.

Mr Magner said people from the Cork hospitality sector are now looking forward to the summer season.

“People were in great form. We also had a couple of weddings on, so we were also busy with that. It was a busy weekend, and it went off very well.

“We are all now looking forward to a busy summer, especially with all the new works that are going on in the city and the expectation that work on the events centre will get underway now,” he added.

Members of LuxE at the 2022 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo Darragh Kane

Paul Montgomery, owner of Clancy’s Bar, said the bank holiday weekend was a ‘great boost’ to the hospitality sector.

“It was a great and very positive weekend. It was the best weekend we had in two years. It was a great boost to our sector. There is no doubt about it that it gave a buzz to the city again that was missing for a few years,” he said.

The Cork publican said the double bank holiday also relieved some of the traditional pressure of St Patrick’s Day on the industry.

“The double bank holiday was a great idea as it took the pressure off St Patrick’s Day. The crowd was spread out over the four days which was better for the trade, and it was safer. It was well managed.”