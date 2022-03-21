Progress being made on Cork hospital building projects, but Cork TD says more attention needed on tender stage of projects

A CORK TD has said he is “happy” with the progress being made on various hospital projects in the Cork area but more attention needs to be given to the tender stage of projects.

Fine Gael spokesperson for health and Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said that delays in medical care need to be addressed amid a rising population and the future arrival of refugees into Ireland.

His comments come following a response to a Parliamentary Question (PQ) he submitted on the current status of all projects involving hospital extensions in the Cork area.

In response, the HSE provided a list of all projects uncovering hospital extensions in the Cork area.

Acute hospital projects currently under construction include the blood sciences laboratory refurbishment and extension at Cork University Hospital (CUH), a 30-bed ward block extension and radiology unit extension at Mercy University Hospital (MUH), the development of a 48-bed ward extension at Mallow General Hospital, ophthalmology theatres at South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) and the rehabilitation unit including a 20-bed extension and upgrade in line with HIQA regulations at St Finbarr’s Hospital.

Acute hospital projects still at planning stage include the paediatric unit at CUH and the stroke/rehab unit and the endoscopy unit at Bantry General Hospital. Work has also been completed at a number of acute hospitals, including improvement works at the Emergency Department (ED) at CUH, the ophthalmology outpatients department at SIVUH and the refurbishment of the former Bishopstown Credit Union and St Catherine’s Convent into outpatient departments.

Community hospital projects currently under construction include the extension and upgrade in line with HIQA regulations of Macroom Community Hospital, Kanturk Community Hospital, Millstreet Community Hospital, Fermoy Community Hospital and Kinsale Community Hospital, the 60-bed extension of Heather House at St Mary’s Health Campus and the conversion of a hotel into a 50-bed community hospital in Blarney.

Completed projects include the extension and upgrade in line with HIQA regulations of Bandon Community Hospital, Clonakilty Community Hospital, Skibbereen Community Hospital, Dunmanway Community Hospital and Castletownbere Community Hospital.

Mr Burke said that the tender stages of such projects need to be delivered in a timely manner going forward. He said that money for the ophthalmology theatres in South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) was made available in early 2021 with the expectation that a contract would be signed in March but was not signed until November of that year.

“It’s not any one person’s fault but it’s a process that seems to be quite slow to get contracts signed off on and I think we need now with an increasing population and we’re going to have an additional lot of people coming in as refugees, therefore, there will be more demands on our health service,” he said.