Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 12:08

Progress being made on Cork hospital building projects, but Cork TD says more attention needed on tender stage of projects

The HSE has provided an update on hospital extension projects in Cork. 
Progress being made on Cork hospital building projects, but Cork TD says more attention needed on tender stage of projects

Acute hospital projects currently under construction include the blood sciences laboratory refurbishment and extension at Cork University Hospital. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

A CORK TD has said he is “happy” with the progress being made on various hospital projects in the Cork area but more attention needs to be given to the tender stage of projects.

Fine Gael spokesperson for health and Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said that delays in medical care need to be addressed amid a rising population and the future arrival of refugees into Ireland. 

His comments come following a response to a Parliamentary Question (PQ) he submitted on the current status of all projects involving hospital extensions in the Cork area. 

In response, the HSE provided a list of all projects uncovering hospital extensions in the Cork area.

Acute hospital projects currently under construction include the blood sciences laboratory refurbishment and extension at Cork University Hospital (CUH), a 30-bed ward block extension and radiology unit extension at Mercy University Hospital (MUH), the development of a 48-bed ward extension at Mallow General Hospital, ophthalmology theatres at South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) and the rehabilitation unit including a 20-bed extension and upgrade in line with HIQA regulations at St Finbarr’s Hospital.

Acute hospital projects still at planning stage include the paediatric unit at CUH and the stroke/rehab unit and the endoscopy unit at Bantry General Hospital. Work has also been completed at a number of acute hospitals, including improvement works at the Emergency Department (ED) at CUH, the ophthalmology outpatients department at SIVUH and the refurbishment of the former Bishopstown Credit Union and St Catherine’s Convent into outpatient departments.

Community hospital projects currently under construction include the extension and upgrade in line with HIQA regulations of Macroom Community Hospital, Kanturk Community Hospital, Millstreet Community Hospital, Fermoy Community Hospital and Kinsale Community Hospital, the 60-bed extension of Heather House at St Mary’s Health Campus and the conversion of a hotel into a 50-bed community hospital in Blarney.

Completed projects include the extension and upgrade in line with HIQA regulations of Bandon Community Hospital, Clonakilty Community Hospital, Skibbereen Community Hospital, Dunmanway Community Hospital and Castletownbere Community Hospital.

Mr Burke said that the tender stages of such projects need to be delivered in a timely manner going forward. He said that money for the ophthalmology theatres in South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) was made available in early 2021 with the expectation that a contract would be signed in March but was not signed until November of that year.

“It’s not any one person’s fault but it’s a process that seems to be quite slow to get contracts signed off on and I think we need now with an increasing population and we’re going to have an additional lot of people coming in as refugees, therefore, there will be more demands on our health service,” he said.

Read More

Pandemic brought challenges in healthcare to the fore, but shone a light on heroes

More in this section

Over 130k raised to help Cork teen injured while mountain biking Over 130k raised to help Cork teen injured while mountain biking
Everyman seeks volunteers for board and committees Everyman seeks volunteers for board and committees
Cork chapel to re-open after €1.2m refurbishment Cork chapel to re-open after €1.2m refurbishment
cork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospitalsivuhhse
<p>Ed Sheeran on stage during the last of his three Cork concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He will return to the venue this April. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Extra tickets to be released for Ed Sheeran Cork show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more