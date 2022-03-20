Watch: The ‘singing barber’ is a cut above your regular

CUSTOMERS of one of Blackpool’s oldest businesses received more than a haircut after being treated to an impromptu performance by a man now dubbed as Cork’s “singing barber.”

Noel Sheehan, who lives in Nad in North Cork, has plenty to sing about as his boss Mick Moriarty (aka the Baldy Barber) finds new and creative ways to mark their 85th year in business. Not content with a small audience, Noel’s colleagues wanted to share his talent with the world.

With this in mind, they invited The Echo to capture the entertaining moments from a day in the working life of Noel.

Customers were seen relishing the spontaneous performances which occurred from the time he greeted the postman in the morning to the moment he bid farewell to colleagues.

For their 85th year in business, owner of the premises, Mick Moriarty said he wanted to highlight the characters and electric atmosphere that make the Baldy Barber what it is.

Noel explained that while singing has always been a passion of his, it has had to take a back seat in his life in the last few decades.

“I was once in an original rock band and we were chasing a record deal,” he said. “We appeared on everything from the Dave Fanning sessions to the Green Room sessions with Red FM.”

However, Noel’s priority was always his family.

“When my children were young I was offered an audition in Convent Garden as an understudy for CT Wilkinson but I couldn’t take it because the children were so young at the time.”

Noel was glad to participate in a video filmed by The Echo to give readers a taste of their old-school values.

“When I start singing you’ll always hear Mick say ‘the budgie has had his seed’,” he laughed.

“However, I’m glad people will get to see this because it showcases the atmosphere in the shop and shows that we don’t take life too seriously. People can also see the fun and the old-school nature of the Baldy Barber. There are so many characters here.

"It’s just like in the old days when lads would be telling the jokes and singing the songs. Back then, you saw so much of the randomness of the day and that’s exactly what we do here, whether it’s with a funny story or a song. We are here 85 years now and the charm and originality of the shop is just how it was back then.

"So many barbershops now are social media-driven, whereas we are more reality-focused. What you see happening here plays out right in front of your eyes and not on social media.”

The singer/barber is proud to be part of the much-loved Northside business.

“I love working in the Northside because I’m originally from Fairhill. My colleague here Donncha grew up on the same street as me so it’s great to have that link to your past.”

Noel’s talents also come in handy for Mick Moriarty’s promotional events. The Echo footage of Noel taken by Denis Minihane show the pair singing to promote a competition that will see one customer win a €1,000 holiday voucher. The winner of the competition is set to be announced this Easter Sunday.