Cork special school selected for National Gallery initiative

A Montenotte school has been selected to take part in an initiative with the National Gallery of Ireland, which aims to bring art to classrooms around the country.

The National Gallery has announced that St Paul’s Special School has been selected as one of six schools in the country to participate in Your Gallery at School 2022.

Following a successful programme in 2021, the Gallery will bring art to classrooms once again this year, thanks to continued support from global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital. The gallery will pair St Paul’s, and the other five schools, with lead artists to plan a package of workshops appropriate to students’ age and level, emphasising the importance of art education, creativity and innovation.

Announcing the news, Sean Rainbird, director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled that Your Gallery at School will return this year. Without the renewed support of SMBC Aviation Capital, this wonderful project would not be possible.

“Our hope is that this opportunity to learn through art will encourage creativity and curiosity amongst our participants in the future.”

Liz Keyes from St Paul’s Special School said that they were honoured to be chosen by the National Gallery for this programme.

“Here in St Paul’s we love nothing more than having the corridors filled with our artistic efforts. The prospect of having an artist to come work with us and help us learn more about the sensory possibilities of art couldn’t come at a better time.

“After two long years of bubbles and pods, we are bursting with excitement to welcome a visitor to our school.

“We’re looking forward to fresh ideas to take us on fresh sensory adventures, we really can’t wait to get stuck in!”