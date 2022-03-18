City council engages with creators of app designed to help disabled drivers find a parking space

CORK City Council says it has engaged in “preliminary discussions” with the creators of an app designed to help disabled drivers locate an available accessible parking space.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde had tabled a motion calling on council management to implement the ‘SpaceFinder’ app which has been rolled out in Limerick city by Limerick City and County Council.

A report to Cork city councillors stated that the council is aware of the app “and has had preliminary discussions with the service provider”.

“During 2022, this scheme and other similar products and services together with the scope of the service will be evaluated with a view to tendering for the provision of such a service should be a budget be made available in 2023,” the council’s report continued.

Late last year, Limerick City and County Council, became the first local authority in Ireland to begin using the SpaceFinder service, which has been developed by Limerick firm ParkMagic and is supported by the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI).

The local authority’s traffic department installed small sensors at accessible parking bays in its city centre business district. Information from these sensors provides real-time updates on the SpaceFinder and Limerick eParking apps about the occupancy status of that space.

Commenting last year, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, said the app would also assist the council in making future planning decisions.

“We are embracing the use of innovative technology to give them real-time information on where free spaces are located. We can also use the information to analyse usage levels to allow us to plan for the future,” he said.

The Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI) previously asked every local authority to consider using the SpaceFinder service with Richard Ryder, communications manager with DDAI saying: “For many of our members and others in the disabled driver community, finding an available accessible parking bay can be an incredibly difficult, time-consuming and frustrating experience.”